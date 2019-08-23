Replacement ferry found for Samothraki route

The Artemis passenger ferry is from Monday to start serving the Alexandroupoli-Samothraki route which was disrupted earlier this month after the two ferries that used to connect the two ports broke down.



The route had been temporarily served by the Andros Jet ferry, which belongs to the company Seajets.



In a statement on Friday the company said it had stepped in to serve the public interest.



“As part of its social contribution, primarily for the residents of the island but essentially for all travelers and foreign tourists, without considering the cost, [the company] embraced and supported Samothraki during a very difficult time,” Seajets said.