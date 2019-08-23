New German ambassador presents himself in short video

Germany's new Ambassador to Greece, Dr Ernst Reichel, said on Friday Athens and Berlin are “partners and friends” and can work to build a better present and future for the two countries.

“In a globalized, unstable world, we can only be successful together. This common path requires from us solidarity, compromises, mutual understanding and respect,” he said in a video posted on his official twitter account, in which he introduced himself to the Greek public.



Reichel presented his credentials to President Prokopis Pavlopoulos on Friday.