NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

New German ambassador presents himself in short video

TAGS: Diplomacy

Germany's new Ambassador to Greece, Dr Ernst Reichel, said on Friday Athens and Berlin are “partners and friends” and can work to build a better present and future for the two countries.

“In a globalized, unstable world, we can only be successful together. This common path requires from us solidarity, compromises, mutual understanding and respect,” he said in a video posted on his official twitter account, in which he introduced himself to the Greek public.

Reichel presented his credentials to President Prokopis Pavlopoulos on Friday.

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 