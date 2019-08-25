One of the scourges of the economic policy adopted by the country’s previous administration was the cuts made to the public investments program to make fiscal space for social handouts. On top of its more immediate repercussions, this policy risks leaving a great deal of European funding untapped.



This is money that could spur growth and at the same time have a knock-on effect on private entrepreneurship. Following a 10-year period of financial drought, the Greek economy does not have the luxury of missing out on a single euro.