A banner week for the stock market

Despite losses of 1.60 percent on Friday, the Athens Stock Exchange ended up 5 percent on the week, boosted by bank shares, which rose 12 percent.



However, trading volume was down almost 30 percent from last week, with the average transaction value at 50.081 million euros per session.



The ATHEX-25 blue chip index gained 4.40 percent this week, while the mid-caps index was up 6 percent.



Total capitalization at the week’s end was 57.387 billion euros.



The ATHEX benchmark index has gained 35.61 percent this year, but it has given up 7.58 percent in August, following the big gains recorded in anticipation of the change of government after the July 7 election.