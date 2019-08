German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Greek Premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis will discuss bilateral relations, and issues relating to economic and European during their official meeting in Berlin next Thursday (August 29), a government spokesman said Friday.

Presenting the meeting's agenda, government spokesman Steffen Seibert said Merkel will welcome Mitsotakis at noon (local) and hold a joint press conference at 1.15 p.m.