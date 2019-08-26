After award, Metadrasi vows to promote even distribution of unaccompanied children

The head of a Greek nongovernmental organization that has won the prestigious US$2 million Conrad N. Hilton Humanitarian Prize says the group will use the money to promote a more even distribution of unaccompanied young migrants among European Union member-states.



“We have specific proposals and the award has come at the right moment to help us materialize our plan,” Lora Pappa, president of Metadrasi, told Kathimerini.



Pappa, who founded Metadrasi in 2010, said the nonprofit also plans to upgrade the wireless connectivity of public hospitals treating migrant children so that they can make use of the organization’s tele-interpretation services.