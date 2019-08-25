Greece’s rail networks are reportedly on track for a comprehensive upgrade as part of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ stated objective to render the country’s transport sector a key pillar of the country’s economic growth.

To this end, a comprehensive strategic plan is already under way to upgrade the Greek railway network to provide reliable and efficient services to passengers and businesses.

According to reports, the focus is on freight transport to boost the profitability of companies operating on the network.

The upgrade of the network also includes a high-speed connection between Athens and Thessaloniki, which will shorten the journey to around three hours and 10 minutes, from more than four hours today.



The high-speed connection is expected to be launched over the coming months, with the completion of work to install the European Train Control System (ETCS) and the signaling system of the Athens-Thessaloniki-Promachonas link.

