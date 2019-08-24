MULTIMEDIA | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Greece thrashes Jordan ahead of World Cup in China

NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and the rest of the Greek national team were in action on Saturday as part of the 2019 Suzhou International Basketball Challenge in China. Greece thrashed Jordan 92-65 in a game that took place ahead of the FIBA World Cup that kicks off in China next Saturday. Antetokounmpo scored 13 points, behind Giorgos Printezis with 17 points. Giorgos Papagiannis, Giannoulis Larentzakis and Ioannis Papapetrou (12) also scored in double figures for the winners with 10, 11 and 12 points respectively. [InTime News]

