15-year-old Afghan kills compatriot at refugee camp

A 15-year-old Afghan boy living in the juvenile unit of the Moria refugee camp on the island of Lesvos, attacked three compatriots of his with a knife around midnight Saturday, killing one and injuring the other two.

The three victims, one of whom was seriously injured, were about the same age as their attacker, ANA-MPA news agency reports, adding that it is not known what caused the attack.

The juvenile unit of the camp houses minors who came to Greece unaccompanied by adults. Designed to host 160 persons, it currently holds over 600.