Police conduct raids on squats in Exarchia

Police launched a series of raids on squats that have been occupied by anarchists in the downtown Athens neighborhood of Exarchia in the early hours of Monday morning.

The four buildings targeted by police on Monday had been under occupation for a long time, according to the Athens-Macedonia news agency which said that the buildings are on Harilaou Trikoupi and Kallidromiou streets.

The officers were also continuing with inspections for drug dealing in the area.

Monday's raids were a continuation of a crackdown on squats launched by police over the summer while the occupants of most of the raids have been out of Athens on vacation.