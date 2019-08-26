Motorist, 28, detained over hit-and-run that left woman, 67, and infant dead

A 28-year-old motorist was in police detention in Patra, western Greece, on Monday after striking a 67-year-old pedestrian and her grandson, who was just a few months old, near Aigio on Sunday afternoon and killing them both.

According to police, the motorist ran into the woman, who had been pushing the infant in a stroller, on the side of the old national road connecting Aigio to Patra and fled in his vehicle after the incident.

He made it to the coastal village of Longos where he reportedly jumped out of the vehicle and ran towards the sea.

Officers, who caught up with the man after being briefed by witnesses, believe he had been speeding while tests were to reveal whether he had been under the influence of alcohol or drugs.