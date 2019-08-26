Exarchia squat sweeps result in detention of 143 foreign nationals

A sweep on squats in the downtown Athens district of Exarchia on Monday resulted in the removal of 143 foreign nationals from four occupied buildings, the Greek Police said.

Three people have been detained, two Greeks and a foreign national, according to a police statement.

The three had been in a squat on Kallidromiou street which has been raided several tomes in the past, leading to the confiscation of homemade firebombs.

The other three squats, on Spyrou Trikoupi, and Fotila streets, had been hosting undocumented migrants and refugees.

The migrants were transferred to the Aliens' Bureau on Petrou Ralli street for identification and will be subsequently transferred to state facilities.