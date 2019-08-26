Jazz Across the Water | Rhodes & Bodrum | August 28-30 & September 1-9

The Rhodes & South Aegean International Jazz Festival and the Bodrum Jazz Festival in neighboring Turkey have joined forces in an initiative titled Jazz Across the Water and celebrating this global genre. The event starts on the Greek holiday island on August 28-30 with an international roster of artists, including Turkish ethic jazz act of Ayhan Sicimoglu and British saxophonist Andy Sheppard, playing at the Palace of the Grand Master and other iconic venues. Then, just a 2-hour ferry ride away, the Bodrum Festival features Greek and foreign acts from September 1-9 in a program dedicated to ethnic jazz. For details and tickets visit www.rhodes-international-jazz-festival.com and www.bodrumcazfest.org, respectively.