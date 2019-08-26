Andrea Bocelli | Athens | September 11

Acclaimed musician, composer, producer, stage performer and singer Andrea Bocelli returns to Athens after several years for a single show at the Herod Atticus Theater on September 11. The Italian tenor's program will comprise selections from the classical repertory, popular opera and operetta arias, Italian ballads and modern pop. He is joined by Greece's ERT Symphony & Choir, with Marcello Rota at the podium conducting. The concert is organized by the charitable International Foundation for Greece, of which Bocelli is honorary president. The concert begins at 9 p.m. Tickets are sold out, but in the case of cancellations may be purchased at www.viva.gr. For more information visit www.if-gr.org.

Herod Atticus Theater, Dionysiou Areopagitou, Acropolis, tel 210.324.1807