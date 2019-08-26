Konstantinos Volanakis | Hydra | To October 31

The Hydra Museum presents an exhibition of 29 paintings by the father of Greek seascapes, Konstantinos Volanakis (1837-1907), curated to underscore the incredible skill behind his use of color and light. The pieces that comprise the tribute to one of Greece's most influential artists are on loan from the Aikaterini Laskaridis Foundation. Opening hours are daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Hydra Museum, 454 Miaouli, tel 22980.523.55