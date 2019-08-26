Government considering postal voting for Greeks living abroad

The government is mulling ways to allow Greeks living abroad to vote by mail in national elections from their country of residence and intends to submit relevant legislation by the end of the year, Interior Minister Takis Theodorikakos said on Monday.

Speaking after a meeting with 14 mayors from the Thessaloniki region in northern Greece, Theodorikakos said the ministry is examining models in other countries that have implemented this system.

“I believe that this specific provision will be voted by all the parties in the Greek Parliament. I cannot imagine any lawmaker... denying Greeks living abroad the right to be able to vote in their place of residence,” he said.