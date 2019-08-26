NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Committee upholds court's bribery conviction of doctor

Corruption, Health

A disciplinary committee of the national health system (ESY) found a doctor guilty on Monday after his arrest nearly two years ago for demanding and receiving a bribe to perform surgery on a patient at the University Hospital of Evros in Alexandroupoli, northern Greece.

The hospital said the doctor had been handed a 18-month suspended sentence in December 2017 by a court in Alexandroupoli for the same case.

The doctor had claimed that he received the bribe as an upfront fee to provide post-surgery treatment.

