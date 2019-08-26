Rising rents for students in Athens this fall

University students seeking to rent houses in Athens this autumn will have to shell out as much as a third more in rent compared to last year.



Contrary to expectations, however, short-term rentals through Airbnb are not to blame.

In fact, in areas with a high concentration of such short-term rentals, such as the neighborhoods of Koukaki, rents demanded of students have dropped 10.5 percent from last year, although they are still high.

It is rates in neighborhoods close to the University of Athens, east of the city center, that have risen the most.