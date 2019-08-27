4.3 magnitude tremor shakes Karpathos island

Authorities say an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.3 has struck near the island of Karpathos is southeast Greece but no injuries or damage has been reported.



The Athens Geodynamic Institute says the earthquake occurred at 7.31 a.m. local time Tuesday about 47 kilometers northeast of the island at a depth of 10 kilometers.



An earthquake measuring 4.8 on the Richter scale struck off the coast of Karpathos without causing any damage on August 3.



Earthquakes are common in Greece which lies in one of the most seismically active parts of the world, but severe damage or injuries are rare.