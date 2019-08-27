4.0-magnitude earthquake near Athens is aftershock, expert says

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.0 has struck not far from Athens and seismologists say it was an aftershock from a stronger quake last month.



The Euro-Mediterranean Institute said Tuesday's earthquake happened at shortly before 9.30 a.m. and was centered 6 kilometers north of Magoula. The depth was estimated at 2 kilometers.



There have been no reports of damage.



Efthymios Lekkas, the head of the national earthquake planning and protection agency, told Kathimerini the temblor was an aftershock from the magnitude 5.1 earthquake on July 19 and there was no reason for concern.



Earlier Tuesday, a 4.3-magnitude quake struck near the island of Karpathos in southeast Greece.



Earthquakes are common in Greece which lies in one of the most seismically active parts of the world, but severe damage or injuries are rare.