Mitsotakis to meet Archbishop at Maximos Mansion

Conservative Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will on Tuesday meet with Greek Archbishop Ieronymos.



The meeting is scheduled to take place at Maximos Mansion at 3.30 p.m. The agenda of the talks has not been made public.



The newly-elected conservative administration scrapped plans to remove priests from the state payroll, reversing a decision by the previous government that aimed to carve a clearer distinction between church and state.