NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Greek authorities intercept migrant boat off Antikythera

TAGS: Migration

Greek authorities on Monday intercepted a smuggling boat carrying 80 migrants northeast of Antikythera island between Crete and the Peloponnese.

The vessel, a Turkish-flagged sailboat, was spotted by Greek Coast Guard officers.

Two suspects were arrested for human trafficking.

The migrants, 48 men and 32 unaccompanied boys, were transferred to Neapoli Voion, in Greece’s Peloponnese region. Their nationality was not made public.

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 