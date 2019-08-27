Greek authorities intercept migrant boat off Antikythera

Greek authorities on Monday intercepted a smuggling boat carrying 80 migrants northeast of Antikythera island between Crete and the Peloponnese.



The vessel, a Turkish-flagged sailboat, was spotted by Greek Coast Guard officers.



Two suspects were arrested for human trafficking.



The migrants, 48 men and 32 unaccompanied boys, were transferred to Neapoli Voion, in Greece’s Peloponnese region. Their nationality was not made public.