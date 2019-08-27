She Wants Revenge | Athens | August 29

American rock band She Wants Revenge, which has sold more than 300,000 records in the United States, is coming to Athens for the first time, with a single show at Gagarin 205. The post-punk duo is made up of Justin Warfield and Adam Bravin, with additional backing members. They will be performing music from their three albums, the most recent of which was released in 2011. The band took a break in 2012 but reunited three years later for a 10th anniversary tour. The show starts at 9 p.m. Tickets can be purchased for 18 euros at www.viva.gr.

Gagarin 205, 205 Liosion Avenue, tel 693.414.4817