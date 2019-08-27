SPORTS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Andros holds International Yacht Race on Thursday

The 52nd Andros "John B. Goulandris" International Yacht Race will be held this Thursday, with the participation of more than 30 sailboats from Greece and abroad. 

The race will begin off the Attica seaside resort of Vouliagmeni, near Athens, and end on the island of Andros.

The event is organised by the Andros Yacht Club and the Yacht Club of Greece, two of the oldest sailing clubs in the country with a long tradition in the sport.

[ANA-MPA]

