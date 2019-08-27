Astronomy Tours | Athens | August 28, 30 & 31

Photo: Theofanis N. Matsopoulos

The National Observatory of Athens is conducting tours in English, offering the public the opportunity to explore the night sky from the Hill of the Nymphs, opposite the Acropolis, through the 8-meter dome of the Doridis telescope. The refracting telescope was built by the French company P.F. Gautier in 1902 and is housed in a building designed by Ernst Ziller. The 1.5-hour tours start at 9 p.m. and cost 5 euros per person. Reservations are required for large groups of 6 or more.

National Observatory of Athens, Thiseio, tel 210.349.0000