Two villages evacuated in Corfu as blaze approaches houses

Greek authorities evacuated two villages in southern Corfu on Tuesday, as a wildfire was approaching houses, state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported.

According to local website Kerkyrasimera, the villages at risk were Neohori and Paleohori as flames were fanned by strongt winds reaching 6 on the Beaufort scale.

“We have a problem. The fire is just 100 meters from the house yards,” said Andreas Rizos, the regional governor of the fire service.

Deputy regional governor Nikoleta Pandi said she ordered busses to pick up residents who did not have their own transport.

