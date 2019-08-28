The circulation of all terrain vehicles (ATV) or quad bikes, which have become increasingly popular in summer holiday destinations but are often involved in accidents, is to henceforth be monitored by local authorities, according to a Transport Ministry decision that was made public on Tuesday.



The ministry’s decision was based on the reasoning that local authorities have a better understanding of the potential risks in their area and can formulate regulations accordingly.

An estimated 25,000 quad bikes are in operation across the country at the moment, most of them on the islands of Crete, Rhodes, Kos and Zakynthos – all popular destinations for foreign tourists.

The provision transferring responsibility for quad bikes to local authorities is to be submitted to Parliament this week along with legislation introducing changes to driving tests. Problems with the current system have resulted in a backlog of thousands of would-be drivers waiting to sit tests.