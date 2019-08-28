A student was admitted to a Greek university on Tuesday even though the grades he scored in entrance exam grades would in no way merit the seat. This is not something to be ignored.



The debate about education is almost always monopolized by matters pertaining to entrance exams. It is never about the far more difficult question about the workings of universities that have allowed successive governments to treat their degrees like a social benefit. An over-abundance of faculties, for instance, has allowed for a system whereby the overwhelming majority of students can enter university no matter what their grade.

Given this situation, the debate to review the exam system cannot take place without first dealing with the excessive number of faculties. Universities can no longer serve as agents of clientelist politics.