The Greek government signed on Tuesday two of the four joint ministerial decisions required to unblock the long-delayed, 8-billion-euro tourist investment project at the disused airport of Elliniko, southern Athens.

The two approvals stipulate the conditions for a tender to construct a casino, giving interested investors a September 30 deadline by which to submit their binding offers.

The other two ministerial decisions, which concern urban planning and zoning regulations, will be signed by next week.

Development Minister Adonis Georgiadis told Kathimerini the two approvals clear the way for the tender, "on schedule and without further postponements."



The consortium undertaking the investment, led by Lamda Development, plans to turn the plot into a complex of luxury residences, hotels, a yachting marina and casino.