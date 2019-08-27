Migrants evicted from Exarchia squats to go to state facilities

A total of 134 asylum seekers who were evicted from occupied buildings in Exarchia in downtown Athens, on Monday are to be moved to state reception facilities in the coming days.

The 134 – chiefly families from Afghanistan and Iraq – have been staying in a hotel in Thrakomakedones, eastern Attica, since their eviction. Another nine economic migrants face deportation.

The squats were boarded up on Tuesday but police remain on guard amid fears that anarchists will try to reoccupy them.

Three self-styled anarchists who were arrested during Monday’s raids – a 65-year-old Frenchman and two Greeks, aged 41 and 57 – were released pending trial next month on charges of disturbing the peace.