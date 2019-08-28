MULTIMEDIA | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
University entrance exam results show drop in grades

A student looks at a list of university entrance examination results outside his school in Athens on Wednesday. Results pointed to an overall drop in performance, which critics attributed to the previous government’s policies. In 132 of 459 university faculties, at least one of the new entrants failed to achieve what would normally be a pass grade. Education Minister Niki Kerameus underlined the need for the reinstatement of a minimum grade. Pass grades for university admissions were abolished in 2010 in a bid to make higher education more accessible. Faculties have a fixed number of admissions each year. [Costas Tsironis/ANA-MPA]

