NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Moderate quake recorded near Nafpaktos, western Greece

TAGS: Earthquake

Scientists say a moderate undersea earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.6 has struck western Greece.

Athens’ Geodynamic Institute reports that the tremor struck at 8.45 a.m. about 11 kilometers southwest of the city of Nafpaktos at a depth of 5 kilometers.

No damage or injuries have been reported so far.

Greece lies in an active seismic region and tremors of such magnitudes are a frequent occurrence.

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 