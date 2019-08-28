Moderate quake recorded near Nafpaktos, western Greece

Scientists say a moderate undersea earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.6 has struck western Greece.



Athens’ Geodynamic Institute reports that the tremor struck at 8.45 a.m. about 11 kilometers southwest of the city of Nafpaktos at a depth of 5 kilometers.



No damage or injuries have been reported so far.



Greece lies in an active seismic region and tremors of such magnitudes are a frequent occurrence.