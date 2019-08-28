Greek bank deposits rise in July for fifth month in a row

Greek private sector bank deposits rose in July for the fifth successive month, central bank data showed on Wednesday.

Businesses and household deposits increased to 138.64 billion euros ($154.50 billion) from 136.94 billion in June, Bank of Greece data showed.

Greek banks have seen deposit inflows over the space of more than two years after the country clinched a third bailout to stay in the euro zone in July 2015.

Athens exited its latest bailout in August and is relying on bond markets to refinance its debt.

Greece will fully lift its remaining capital controls on Sept.1 as the economy continues its return to stability after the tumult of three international bailouts since 2010. [Reuters]