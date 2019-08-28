Self-styled anarchists vandalize chapel in western Athens

A group of self-styled anarchists have vandalized a chapel in the suburb of Sepolia, west of Athens city center.

The vandalism is believed to have taken place late Monday. The assailants broke into the chapel and spray-painted five of the religious icons displayed in the shrine.

In a statement posted on an anti-establishment website, the group, which calls itself Nucleus of Anarchist Witches, said the act was carried out in protest at a police operation on Monday designed to evacuate squats in Athens mostly occupied by migrants and refugees.

“We destroyed many of the blessed icons with spray paint,” said the group which described churches as a “misogynistic state institution.”

