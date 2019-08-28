Greek Orthodox Church backs independence of Ukrainian Church

The Church of Greece said Wednesday it supported the right of Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew to grant independence to the Orthodox Church of Ukraine in 2018.

The Holy Synod, which met on Tuesday and Wednesday, said it also recognized Bartholomew's “privilege” to “further address the issue of recognition.”

Bartholomew, considered first among equals in Orthodox patriarchy, announced his decision to grant autocephaly to the ukrainian Church in October 2018, stating that Ukrainians “desired ecclesiastical independence” for centuries.

He presented a decree of independence to the head of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine in January 2019.

The move was widely condemned by the Russian Church which has since severed ties with the Ecumenical Patriarch.