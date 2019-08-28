Beer Festival | Thessaloniki | August 29 – September 1

The third installment of the Thessaloniki Beer Festival kicks off at the Helexpo exhibition center in the northern port city, featuring 40 brewers and eight street food stalls, as well as live music. The concert program starts on Thursday with Pavlos Pavlidis and the B Movies band, followed on Friday by Max the Sax, on Saturday by Koza Mostra and on Sunday by Locomondo. Tickets cost 3 euros per day or 10 euros for the entire event. Doors open at 5 p.m.

Helexpo, 154 Egnatia