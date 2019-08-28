WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Water Power Museum | Dimitsana | Year-round

The Open Air Water-Power Museum in Dimitsana, in the southwestern Peloponnese, focuses on the main techniques used to harness the power of water in pre-industrial Greek society and how that power was put to use. Among the exhibits are a fulling mill, a flour mill with a horizontal paddle wheel, a model of a miller’s living quarters, and a still, which was set up after the grape harvest for the production of tsipouro, a spirit made from the skins of pressed grapes. The museum is open every day except Tuesdays and holidays, between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Kefalari Ai-Yianni, Dimitsana, tel 279.503.1630

