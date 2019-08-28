Corruption prosecutor charges bankers over illegal loans

The country’s top corruption prosecutor, Eleni Touloupaki, has brought charges against 38 people in connection with the alleged disbursement of illegal loans by Piraeus Bank and the transfer of money abroad while capital controls had been in place, it emerged on Wednesday.

The suspects, who include employees of the bank, are to face charges of breach of faith and money laundering while charges against two high-ranking bankers who had originally been implicated have been dropped due to a lack of evidence.

The case reached the judiciary after a report by the Bank of Greece pointed to the transfer of money abroad in contravention of capital controls and the issuing of loans in violation of due process.