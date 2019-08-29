People who are selected to serve in high-ranking state positions do not only have to have all the right academic credentials; they also have a symbolic role to play.

Through some of its top appointments so far, the government has tried to signal that serving in the public administration is not a terrible career choice reserved for a small circle of professional politicians. We see – and are expecting to see more – people who are leaving behind careers abroad to take up posts which, until yesterday, were considered toxic.

For the first time, the brain drain is being reversed. For the first time, a conscious effort is being made to reverse the brain drain, such an important step for the country’s recovery.