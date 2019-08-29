Toddler drowns in Thassos

File photo

A four-year-old girl drowned on the northern Aegean island of Thassos on Wednesday, state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported.

According to the coast guard, the girl escaped the attention of her family, who are Romanian nationals, while playing on the beach of Skala Sotiros, in the northwest.



She was pulled out of the water unconscious and transferred to a hospital in the town of Kavala where doctors confirmed her death.

The coast guard is investigating the incident.