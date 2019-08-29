FM Dendias in Helsinki for EU foreign ministers' meeting

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias is participating in an informal meeting of the European Union foreign ministers' council in Helsinki on Thursday.



The meeting, which started with a joint working lunch of foreign and defence ministers, is focusing on confronting so-called hybrid threats, the ministry said in a press release.



Talks will also focus, among others, on the latest developments in the Gulf region, as well as on regional cooperation in the Balkans.



On the sidelines of the meeting, according to a statement from the foreign ministry, Dendias is expected to meet with several counterparts.