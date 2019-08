German Chancellor Angela Merkel (r) and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (l) attend a joint press conference at the Chancellery in Berlin, Thursday. Greece wants to draw up a major investment program with Germany, especially focused on climate protection, Mitsotakis said. “We want, together with the Chancellor to present an ambitious program on climate protection in the next few years,” Mitsotakis said. He said this would include investment in electric mobility. [Reuters]