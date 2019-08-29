NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Police investigating shooting of German couple in Kyparissia

TAGS: Crime

Greek police on Thursday was investigating the apparent shooting of a German man and his wife in a summer house in Kyparissia, a town in northwestern Messenia, Peloponnese, Greek media reported on Thursday.

According to the reports, the man was shot and killed in the yard, while his spouse was seriously injured. She remained hospitalized in critical condition. The couple was living in the area. 

There was no further information on the incident or clues on the attackers.

