Book Fair | Athens | August 30 – September 15

Zappeio Hall is hosting the 48th edition of the Association of Book Publishers' annual festival from August 30 to September 15. This year's theme is how literature has inspired and informed the arts, including theater, film and music, with parallel events including panels and round-table discussions, as well as performances by local theater companies. Opening hours for the event are Monday-Thursday 6-10.30 p.m., Friday-Saturday 6-11 p.m. and Sunday 10.30 a.m. - 3 p.m. & 6-10.30 p.m.

Zappeio Hall, Vassilissis Olgas & Amalias, Syntagma