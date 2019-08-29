Nils Frahm | Athens | September 24

Born and raised in Hamburg, Germany, and deeply influenced by the work of Tchaikovsky, Nils Frahm quickly took to classical piano. He has since released nine solo albums, with his 2011 “Felt” receiving rave reviews. His style can best be described as a hybrid of classical and electronica as he often combines piano with synthesizer. The 36-year-old will perform at the Athens Concert Hall as part of his worldwide tour, titled “All Melody.” The concert begins at 9 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at www.megaron.gr. For more information about the artist, visit www.nilsfrahm.com.

Athens Concert Hall, Vassilissis Sofias & Kokkali, tel 210.728.2333