NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Two questioned over Korydallos murder

Police in Attica were Thursday questioning two Greek men, aged 43 and 46, in connection with the killing of a 68-year-old foreign national in Korydallos, near Piraeus.

The man was found in the company where he worked as a security guard with serious injuries on June 17 after apparently having suffered a serious beating.

A coroner’s report showed that he died of heart failure.

According to investigators, the 68-year-old was tied up and beaten by two burglars who broke into the firm.

Both suspects have been charged in the past with robbery and membership of a criminal organization, as well as drug dealing and arms possession.

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 