Two questioned over Korydallos murder

Police in Attica were Thursday questioning two Greek men, aged 43 and 46, in connection with the killing of a 68-year-old foreign national in Korydallos, near Piraeus.



The man was found in the company where he worked as a security guard with serious injuries on June 17 after apparently having suffered a serious beating.



A coroner’s report showed that he died of heart failure.



According to investigators, the 68-year-old was tied up and beaten by two burglars who broke into the firm.



Both suspects have been charged in the past with robbery and membership of a criminal organization, as well as drug dealing and arms possession.