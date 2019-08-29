Businesses, gov’t to discuss investments at Athens roundtable

Forty major foreign investment firms and 30 Greek business groups will be meeting in Athens on September 20 in a roundtable to discuss investment projects that could be implemented in the near term.

The government will be represented by 10 ministers and deputy ministers, led by Development and Investments Minister Adonis Georgiadis, and will make its case that it is more investor-friendly than its predecessor and has taken concrete measures to make Greece a more attractive investment destination.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has been invited to attend. The event, called the Foreign Direct Investments Roundtable and organized for the first time by the Delphi Economic Forum, will take place at the Grande Bretagne hotel.

A partial list of Greek and foreign participants includes BC Partners, Bain Capital Credit, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse International, Enagas, Groupe Tranchant, Iberdrola, Milbank - Tweed - Hadley & McCloy, Mohegan Gaming Entertainment, Panaxia Limited, Rothschild Global Advisory, Siemens Gamesa Renewables Energy – SGRE, UBS Investment Bank, Alantra Greece, Axia Ventures Group Ltd, Chipita, Eldorado Gold, Fraport Greece, GE Power Services and Papastratos SA.