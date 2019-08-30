Decision on Elliniko park cuts red tape on design, building permits

The first of the three joint ministerial decisions that will fast-track the big investment project at Elliniko, the former site of the Athens airport, was published in the Government Gazette on Thursday.

It concerns the Metropolitan Park, which will cover an area of 200 hectares – about a quarter of the total – of which about 40 will be built.

It notably simplifies design and building permit procedures, limiting the Culture Ministry’s ability to intervene in the immediate area surrounding the four preserved monuments: the international terminal designed by noted architect Eero Saarinen and three plane hangars.