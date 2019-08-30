If there’s one thing that Greece’s new conservative government has managed to prove since its rise to power, it is that it has the ability to work at full speed.

However, moving at a quick pace can in some cases lead to hasty decisions and solutions that have not been discussed in depth, even if the intentions are well-meaning.

The following example may appear to be of secondary importance, yet it is indicative of the problem: According to a Transport Ministry decision made public earlier this week, the circulation of all terrain vehicles (ATV) or quad bikes is to henceforth be monitored by local authorities.

Currently, an estimated 25,000 quad bikes are in operation across the country, most of them on the islands of Crete, Rhodes, Kos and Zakynthos – all popular destinations for foreign tourists.

However, the bikes are not without risk and are often involved in accidents.

The state should not hastily decentralize responsibilities when it comes to safety issues.