Two arrested over killing of night security guard in Korydallos

Two men were arrested on Friday for the murder of a 68-year-old foreign national in Korydallos, near Piraeus, last year.

Both suspects, two Greek men aged 43 and 46, have been charged in the past with robbery and membership of a criminal organization, as well as drug dealing and arms possession.

The victim, identified as an Albanian national, was found by his daughter in the company where he worked as a night security guard with serious injuries early morning on June 17 last year, after apparently having suffered a serious beating.

His daughter had told police her father called her the night of the incident to tell her he had been robbed.

According to investigators, the 68-year-old was tied up and beaten. A coroner’s report showed that he died of heart failure.



Police believe the motive for the killing was robbery.