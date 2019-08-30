NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Two arrested over killing of night security guard in Korydallos

Two men were arrested on Friday for the murder of a 68-year-old foreign national in Korydallos, near Piraeus, last year.

Both suspects, two Greek men aged 43 and 46, have been charged in the past with robbery and membership of a criminal organization, as well as drug dealing and arms possession.

The victim, identified as an Albanian national, was found by his daughter in the company where he worked as a night security guard with serious injuries early morning on June 17 last year, after apparently having suffered a serious beating.

His daughter had told police her father called her the night of the incident to tell her he had been robbed.

According to investigators, the 68-year-old was tied up and beaten. A coroner’s report showed that he died of heart failure.

Police believe the motive for the killing was robbery. 

